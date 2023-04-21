Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Thursday to Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Elroy Robinson, 68, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:57 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Benjamin Michael Rogers, 27, 2400 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention, contempt of court and nonsupport of a dependent.
Brandon Arlen Anderson, 37, Windfall, booked at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Keonie Teneal Martin, 42, 500 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
Jessica Marie Rader, 52, Elwood, booked at 12:56 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of work release.
Peggie Ann Nance, 32, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Derrick Lee Finch, 38, Elwood, booked at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, child molesting.
Steven Bradley Bowling, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 2:39 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Phillip James Lyons, 41, 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Eugene Clifford Penny, 43, Muncie, booked at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
James Ray Hill Jr., 34, Elwood, booked at 4:29 p.m., Thursday, probation violation.
George Parks III, 25, 1600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, leaving scene of property damage accident and criminal recklessness.
Jessica Ann Mills, 36, 1400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 8:51 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
Isaac Allen Drake, 25, 700 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
Travis Ryan Dunsmore, 35, 1100 block of Club House Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
Ashley Nicole Tuttle, 38, Muncie, booked at 1:57 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.
Kyle Robert Jarrell, 24, Elwood, booked at 2:15 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Jennifer Katherine Lopez, 39, Summitville, booked at 5:48 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, reckless driving, neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.