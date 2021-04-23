Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 220, total in custody 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brandon Torrell Townsend, 31, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Anthony Lee Presley, 31, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Cora Lou Challon Bannon, 28, 700 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, receiving stolen property and resisting law enforcement.
• Jerry Hogge III, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, battery committed with a deadly weapon, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• John David Stevens, 45, 1100 block of Martin Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felony in possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Dwight Anthony Looney III, 22, 600 block of Turtle Creek Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:26 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with controlled substance in the body; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
