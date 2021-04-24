Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cary Blake Buroff Jr., 36, 3300 block of Reed Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 10:07 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official with bodily injury.
• James Alfred Peek Jr., 59, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:08 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Dejanae Capri Moody, 27, 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release and violation of suspended sentence.
• Kurtis Robert Hall, 53, Westville Correctional Facility. Booked 12:32 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 33, 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:04 p.m. Thursday, stalking violations.
• Chelsea Marie Levell, 23, 2200 block of West Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 3 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of suspended sentence.
• Mark Robby Gibson, 52, 2200 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Thursday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Taylor Wayne Goodwin, 29, 400 block of West McCloy Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:03 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel Wayne Arthur, 42, 3000 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Christopher Ross Garner, 32, 100 block of South West Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:56 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kristina Dawn Cornett, 34, 14500 block of East 196th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Thursday, pointing a firearm, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with moderate bodily injury and intimidation.
• Andrew Grayson Cleveland, 52, 6400 block of Rosalind lane, Anderson. Booked 10:42 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Sean Antwyne Ford, 38, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 p.m. Friday, pointing a firearm, battery committed with a deadly weapon, strangulation with no/minor injury, intimidation and confinement.
• Hailey Nicole Dehart, 24, 46700 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
