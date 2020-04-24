Jail log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 168. Total in custody: 227. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jerome Terrell Braxton Sr., 48, of the 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Terry Wayne Riddle, 45, of the 600 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday, battery: injury to less than 14-year-old, perpetrator older than 18.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 37, of the 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked at 5:28 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and nonsupport of a dependent child.
• William Delbert Joel Hatfield, 29, of the 7200 block of South Prim Rose Parkway, Muncie. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Monday, violation community corrections.
• Kody Keefe Keller, 34, of the 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Anderson. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, interference with reporting of crime and hold for 10-day probation violation — jail booking.
• Jamon Raymon Campbell, 25, of the 4100 block of Malden Lane, Beech Grove. Booked at 7:29 p.m. Monday, for the following attempt charges: possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance smoking instrument, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and driving while suspended/infraction.
• Benancio Pizana-Salazar, 19, of the 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:35 p.m. Monday, carrying handgun without license with conviction within 15 years, burglary, robbery, carrying a handgun without license, violation community corrections and hold for in home detention.
• Brian Allen Rigsby, 39, of the 1900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:39 p.m. Monday, theft, resisting law enforcement and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Robert Allen Jarrell, 48, of the 2300 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, child molest — fondling and intimidation.
• Kristina Ranae Sowers, 51, of the 4400 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, battery: with no or minor injury.
• Montell Marquece Wheeler, 24, of the 2400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, dws: prior.
• Aaron Michael Couture, 31, of the 200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, violation of mental health court and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Kyle Douglas Harrison, 35, of the 4400 block of Walnut Street, Fortville. Booked at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean Michael Young, 33, of the 3200 block of South County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, criminal confinement and violation of probation.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 39, of the 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, theft, unlawful possession firearm by serious violent felon and pointing a firearm.
• Blake Austin Dodson, 18, of the 900 block of West Sybert, Pendleton. Booked at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• James Andrew Bowman, 38, of the 600 block of South Collier Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Derek Wayne Derexson, 41, of the 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday, battery: with no or minor injury, battery with bodily waste: victim is not law enforce, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Rex Delawter, 31, of the 600 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 21, of the 4200 block of West Eighth Street, Lapel. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, failure return lawful detention.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, of the 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence – jail booking.
• James Ashley Herriman, 45, of the 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, fail to appear – initial warrant.
• Paul Edward Brown Jr., 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, violation pretrial release, failure to appear and violation pretrial release.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 36, of the 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, fail to appear – initial warrant.
• Jamie Lynn Harris, 39, of the 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, maintaining common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, OWI: controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Breck Rosella Lee Hartman, 37, of the 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Chesterfield. Booked at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, theft, violation local emergency order.
• Earl Lawrence Chapman, 30, of the 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Benjamin Lee Brewer, 37, of the first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Thursday, probation violation-initial warrant and failure to appear.
• Kimberly Kay Stacy, 50, of the 1500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Thursday, violation pretrial release, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• James Andrew Saroka, 38, of the 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Thursday, theft.
