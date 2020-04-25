Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday through Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Sean Michael Young, 33, of the 3200 block of South County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, criminal confinement and violation of probation.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 39, of the 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, theft, unlawful possession firearm by serious violent felon and pointing a firearm.
• Blake Austin Dodson, 18, of the 900 block of West Sybert, Pendleton. Booked at 2 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• James Andrew Bowman, 38, of the 600 block of South Collier Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Derek Wayne Derexson, 41, of the 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday, battery: with no or minor injury, battery with bodily waste: victim is not law enforce, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Rex Delawter, 31, of the 600 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 21, of the 4200 block of West Eighth Street, Lapel. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, failure return lawful detention.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, of the 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence – jail booking.
• James Ashley Herriman, 45, of the 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, fail to appear – initial warrant.
• Paul Edward Brown Jr., 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, violation pretrial release, failure to appear and violation pretrial release.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 36, of the 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, fail to appear – initial warrant.
• Jamie Lynn Harris, 39, of the 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, maintaining common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, OWI: controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Breck Rosella Lee Hartman, 37, of the 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Chesterfield. Booked at 10 p.m. Wednesday, theft, violation local emergency order.
• Earl Lawrence Chapman, 30, of the 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Benjamin Lee Brewer, 37, of the first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Thursday, probation violation-initial warrant and failure to appear.
• Kimberly Kay Stacy, 50, of the 1500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Thursday, violation pretrial release, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• James Andrew Saroka, 38, of the 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Kenneth Kyle Gray, 31, homeless. Booked 4:59 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Raven Paige Edwards, 20, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:52 p.m. Thursday, robbery.
• Elgian David McGuire, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Ivy Janelle Mullins, 41, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:39 a.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance.
• James Anthony Watson Jr., 41, 100 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
