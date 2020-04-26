Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Anthony Watson Jr., 41, 100 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Duane Ballinger, 48, 100 block of West Bakmeyer Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:54 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Jacob Lowell Boyd, 39, 100 block of East Washington St., Tipton. Booked 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Jessi Ryan Cooper, 34, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 6:31 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Harry Lee Roberson III, 51, 1200 block of Chipmunk Court, Anderson. Booked 6:50 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Derek Stephen Miller, 45, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:12 p.m. Friday.
• Anthony Joseph Gill, 45, 3300 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:57 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court, child support.
• David Jonathon Winningham, 51, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 9:02 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Kirby Ryan McPhearson Sr., 48, 500 block of West Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:40 p.m. Friday, child molest with penetration by someone 21 years of age or older.
• Eddie Wayne Super, 64, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 10:14 p.m. Friday, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating while intoxicated; and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
