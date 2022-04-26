Jail Log: April 27
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250; total in custody, 369.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Alan Anderson, 37, homeless, Indianapolis. Booked 1:38 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Felisha Diane Nicole Frawley, 31, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:52 a.m. Friday, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000, and criminal trespass.
• Donald Dean Osborn Jr., 32, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:54 a.m. Friday, failure to appear, burglary, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Alan Davis, 43, 2000 block of Ind. 36, Pendleton. Booked 12:37 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear and two counts domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Erica Dale Woodall, 46, 4600 block of Middleboro Lane, Richmond. Booked 4:13 p.m. Friday, dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Madonna Renee Allgood, 52, 2500 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Friday, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief with a value less than $750 and public intoxication.
• Charles Joseph McAlpin, 53, 400 block of North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 10:06 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of suspended sentence, violation of home detention order and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Martez Davion Griffin, 21, 2400 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 11:52 p.m. Friday, battery with serious bodily injury and theft from a motor vehicle with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Melina Ann Wilburn, 51, first block of North DR Street, Mooresvillea. Booked 8:32 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Yazzmine Unique Taylor, 19, 700 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, battery with serious bodily injury, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operator never licensed.
• Matthew Chase Lephart, 25, 8400 block of West Nixon Road, Yorktown. Booked 9:56 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• James Robert Ailstock, 45, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Saturday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Jodi Alynn Jackson, 35, 200 block of South Delaware Street, Frankton. Booked 6:34 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Charles Bartley Neff, 62, 1700 block of West 10th Street, Muncie. Booked 7:34 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court, robbery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• James Melvin Gosha, 49, 1600 block of Walnur Street, Anderson. Booked 8:14 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and aggravated battery.
• Richard Franklin Wright, 49, 300 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 9:14 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Michele Marie Pickett, 49, 500 block of Anderson Road, Chesterfield. Booked 9:26 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda Jo Burk, 32, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Saturday, escape from lawful detention, violation of work release and two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Thomas Jefferson Alexander, 70, 1600 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:15 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Wayne Wilkerson, 56, 4300 block of Guion Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:21 a.m. Sunday, escaping from lawful detention, two counts violation of probation and violation of Community Corrections.
• Nikyja Michelle White, 47, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kyle Andrew Hall, 26, 1500 block of Patterson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:27 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terrance Michael Tyler, 55, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury, invasion of privacy and robbery.
• Freddie Darnell Perry Jr., 32, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, auto theft, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 44, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:53 p.m. Sunday, three counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Standel Zysean Bobo, 19, 2600 block of Perry Avenue, South Bend. Booked 6 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Devan Nichole Crabtree, 31, 2600 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 6:07 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Breanna Nicole Howard, 22, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru. Booked 7:01 p.m. Sunday, auto theft.
• Steven Michael Andrew Delph, 26, 300 block of Bearstory Boulevard, Greenfield. Booked 7:13 p.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Melanie Joy Black, 35, 700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:36 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Matthew Sean Coates, 51, 7900 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 8:43 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Nicole Whiteman, 26, 300 block of North Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:46 p.m. Sunday, two counts intimidation and two counts distribution of an intimate image.
• Alex Rae Harris, 28, 13500 block of East 296th Street, Atlanta. Booked 11:02 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory Walter Davis, 66, 2700 block of West Hickory Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Marci Anne Smith, 46, 3300 block of West Godman Avenue, Muncie. Booked 6:02 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating with a controlled substance in the body.