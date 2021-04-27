Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Clayton Bradley Levell, 31, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Sean Antwyne Ford, 38, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Friday, pointing a firearm, battery committed with a deadly weapon, strangulation, intimidation and confinement.
• Hailey Nicole Dehart, 24, 4700 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Maurice Lynn Pringle, 29, 600 block of East Bond Avenue, Marion. Booked 8:19 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 23, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 9:21 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Edward Germain Jr., 38, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Desmond Tashawn Williams, 29, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:28 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Joshua David Basey, 29, 110-0 block of North 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:52 a.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 42, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Friday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:08 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Cory Russell Sietsma, 40, 10400 block of North Meridian Road, Fortville. Booked 2:44 p.m. Friday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Joel Thomas Meyer, 40, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• William Joseph Salazar, 25, 7300 block of North County Road 575 West, Frankton. Booked 10:29 p.m. Friday, molest of a child younger than 14.
• Conception Quantez Martin, 38, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and embezzlement with a value up to $750.
• Tiffani Jennette Bowyer, 33, 900 block of North 20th Street, Lafayette. Booked 1:13 a.m. Saturday, two counts domestic battery.
• James Melvin Gosha, 48, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Roy Lewis Blair, 59, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:04 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Christopher Michael King, 33, 100 block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 4:04 a.m. Saturday, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of syringe.
• Tanner Gregory Bost, 28, 2700 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:12 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Alek J. Zellers, 27, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson. Booked 10:11 a.m. Saturday, two counts battery against a public safety official, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Donita L. Thompson, 39, 200 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:59 p.m. Saturday, intimidation, battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
• Payton Troy Glenn, 23, 4000 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Saturday, arrest warrant.
• Joshua Matthew Brown , 24, 4600 block of East County Road 1450 North, Summitville. Booked 6:38 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Shelbi Paige Robinson, 22, 19010 Fairfield Boulevard, Noblesville. Booked 8:11 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Abby Gail Brown, 32, 2000 block of Adams Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:23 a.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator.
• James Allen Fippen, 44, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Sunday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Daniel Edward Wilkin Jr., 38, 2800 block of East 16th Street, Muncie. Booked 2:58 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Jeremy Ramon Nunn, 42, 2500 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:47 a.m. Sunday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal mischief with less than $750 in damage.
• Lorenzo R. Wilkerson, 67, 2300 block of Dyson Street, Dallas, Texas. Booked 6:28 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Barbara Denise Lundy, 44, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Duane Pritchett, 37, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:02 p.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel Casey, 70, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:34 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Johnny Ray Angell, 51, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:05 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Tiffany Mishell Jones, 25, 500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:19 p.m. Sunday, confinement, battery with bodily injury and violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Brittany Leann Feaster, 30, 1300 block of N Avenue, New Castle. Booked 1:08 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Rusty Adam Cornett, 33, 500 block of North Martin Avenue, Muncie. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Caulin James Bunzendahl, 23, 3500 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:21 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
