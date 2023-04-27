Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Tuesday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Willie Brooks Locust Jr., 31, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, battery against public safety official.
Danny T. Combs, 22, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, battery against public safety official.
Christopher Eugene Davis, 43, 2300 block of Windmire Way, Anderson, booked at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, battery against public safety official.
Chaunsey Larron Fox, 33, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 9:54 a.m., battery against public safety official.
Brooklyn Elizabeth Ritter, 25, Elwood, booked at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
David Ray Shirley Jr., 45, 2300 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Kramer Patrick Hill, 32, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
Arbaaz Yusuf Baig, 19, Carmel, booked at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, confinement, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Maurice Lemond Beverly Jr., 30, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation with a prior conviction, domestic battery, confinement, intimidation and probation violation.
Justin Adam Martin, 40, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of escape and two counts of contempt of court.
William Scott Thompson, 34, Elwood, booked at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.