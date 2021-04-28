Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 223; total in custody, 276.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Robert Lee Miles, 45, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:59 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Destinie Michelle Goins, 27, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:11 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent child.
• Jake Anthony Brunette, 25. Booked 4:48 p.m. Monday, two counts battery against a public safety official.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 20, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 7:27 p.m. Monday, three counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions and violation of Community Corrections.
• Ronald Thomas Wooten, 43, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Monday, two counts sex offender registration violation and two counts sex offender failing to possess an Indian driver’s license or identification.
• James Scott Mitchell, 50, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:31 p.m. Monday, Purse snatching with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Quentin Lee Hinkle, 26, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, domestic battery and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Cassandra Jean Santini, 32, 2800 block of East 950 South, Markleville. Booked 11:48 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe and theft with a value up to $750.
• Brian Keith Chase , 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, criminal contempt of court and two counts violation of work release.
• Joshua William McWhirt, 34, 3700 block of Landess, Marion. Booked 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Edgewood City Court warrant.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 25, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
