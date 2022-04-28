Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246; total in custody, 360.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Anthony Killingsworth, 44, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 8:43 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Alex Donald Harnish, 19, 1300 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:32 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Johnathan Allen Lewis, 24, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• John Michael Thompson, 25, Westville Correctional Facility, Westville. Booked 12:24 p.m. Monday, inmate in possession of a dangerous device, strangulation with no/minor injury, rape and confinement.
• Jordan Thomas Newman, 25, 2300 block of South Ebright Street. Muncie. Booked 12:32 p.m. Monday, bond revocation.
• Dillon Cody Applegate, 29, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:38 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Gary Kevin Paul, 59, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:28 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Kiontay Lovell Cason, 28, 5500 block of South 1100 West, Westville. Booked 1:58 p.m. Monday, battery using a bodily fluid with infection, hepatitis, tuberculosis or HIV and battery against a public safety official.
• Dakota R. McCreary, 25, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 1:59 p.m. Monday, attempted intimidation and attempted harassment.
• Stephon Marquis Owens, 23, 3800 block of Monica Court, Indianapolis. Booked 2:46 p.m. Monday, intimidation, domestic battery with minor injury to a family member who is pregnant, strangulation causing the victim to lose consciousness, confinement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Terra Elizabeth Parkhurst, 26, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:17 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent/child and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Cassandra Jaqua, 29, 400 block of South Prospect Street, Summitville. Booked 6:46 p.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kevin Ray Douglas, 55, 300 block of West Plum Street, Frankton. Booked 9:23 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Dakota Wesley Stephenson, 21, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:50 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery and two counts battery in an angry, rude, insolent manner.
• Nayvin Isaiah Wilson-Jones, 18, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Richard Lee Domke, 63, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 2 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jaswinder Singh, 23, 2300 block of South Marsh Avenue, Muncie. Booked 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, two counts operator never licensed, two counts possession of paraphernalia and two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Joshua Ross Curts, 41, 11900 block of West County Road 300 North, Muncie. Booked 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of paraphernalia; and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Joseph Francis Rastetter II, 37, 800 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• James William McDaniel, 31, 21700 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn. Booked 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and contempt of court.
• Curtis O’Neal Davis, 54, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Lisa Renee Huff, 53, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts invasion of privacy.
• Jacob Lee Brown, 27, 200 block of Cook Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Matthew Robert Wilson, 39, homeless, Chesterfield. Booked 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation in which the victim loses consciousness, interfering with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.