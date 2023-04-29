Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Thursday to Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daniel Robert Hobbs, 35, Elwood, booked at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Spring Marie Minor, 32, 1800 block of East County Road 600 West, booked at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Aaron James Berry, 33, 300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Thomas William Francum, 55, Pendleton, booked at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Steven Troy Steans, 60, homeless, booked at 12:38 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and operator never licensed.