Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247’ total in custody 359.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Chad Allen White, 37, 1700 block of Mockingbird, Pendleton. Booked 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kellie Lynn Nolley, 51, 900 block of East Cornell Road, Kokomo. Booked 5:26 a.m. Wednesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Michael Ray Shaw, 27, 1300 block of East Minnesota, Indianapolis. Booked 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Brenda Lynn Crank, 47, 2000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jason Lamonte Sanders, 37, 2800 block of Caroline Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Phillip David Michael Fairholm, 32, 2100 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 43, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Justin Daniel Bowers , 36, 1200 block of West First Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Edward Phillips, 41, 2400 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 6 p.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny wit a value between $750 and $50,000.
• James Harvey Sharpe, 42, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Lapel. Booked 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 23, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy Dale Zachary, 37, 1900 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Thomas Charles Edward Hayden Jr., 57, 500 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear, violation of probation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Dalton Storm Walker, 30, 100 block of East Buchanan Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste.
• Amanda Elaine Walker, 28, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 1:26 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• James David Davenport Jr., 35, 500 block of North Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Sa’hara Clayotta Polk, 23, 1700 block of Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:44 a.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury.
• Kendron Juan Juminez Carlton, 22, 2000 block of West Godman Street, Muncie. Booked 5:24 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin Larry Johnson, 23, 5800 block of Village Plaza South, Indianapolis. Booked 6:17 a.m. Thursday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with controlled substance in the body; and possession of paraphernalia.