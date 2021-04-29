Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 274.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 25, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jeffery Allen Johnson, 54, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Adam Campbell, 38, 1300 block of Toner Driver, Anderson. Booked 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Community Transition Program,
• Matthew Stephen Pope, 46, 1300 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, aggravated battery and robbery.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 25, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Trent Eugene Stephenson, 52, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Wally Edward Rice Jr., 333, 1800 block of South County Road 700 East, Elwood. Booked 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Shawn Anthony Hutchens, 31, 8500 block of Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation.
• Johnny Bill Weston, 25, 1000 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 41, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and false informing/reporting.
• Brian Christopher Smith, 49, 400 block of East Jefferson Street, Fairmount. Booked 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Jasiah E. Davis, 19, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, battery with serious bodily injury.
