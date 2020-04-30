Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 202, total in custody 251. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.
• James Devon Roberts, 21, 12500 block of West County Road 550 South, Daleville. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Stephanie Marie Lynn Tallman, 22, 12500 block of West 550 South, Daleville. Booked 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Marc Anthony Miquels Sr., 53, 100 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of resisting law enforcement.
• Jordan Ashton Lucas Reisinger , 29, 100 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Robert Anthony Deaton, 33, 800 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of residential entry, two counts of intimidation and two counts of criminal mischief.
• Brandon Lee Hardwick, 30, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Kenneth Michael Stevens, 38, 700 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a dependent.
• Deshawn Loran Smith, 33, 2200 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Dustin Allen Summers, 33, 200 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Courtney Elizabeth Wells, 28, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, kidnapping.
• Cynthia Renee Ponder, 33, 700 block of South Brandon, Kokomo. Booked 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 29, 200 block of Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Caitlynn Danielle Dowden, 21, 1000 block of County Road 600 South, Markleville. Booked 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Larry Howard Beeman, 57, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 402 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Andrew Short, 57, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 501 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm.
