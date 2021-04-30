Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 229, total in custody 278.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Clifford D. Youngblood, 49, 4000 block of Lee Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Dewayne Edward Anderson, 50, homeless. Booked 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, sex offender registration violation.
• Jeramie Wayne Murdock, 48, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and casino gambling violations.
• Kyle Ashlyn Taylor Joslin, 22, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kristina Dyann Walls, 38, 9800 block of West County Road 125 North, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, neglect of dependent child and possession of paraphernalia.
• David Leroy Day, 52, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 50, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Caitlynn Danielle Dowden, 22, 1000 block of East 600 South, Anderson. Booked 5:38 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
