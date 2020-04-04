JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 188. Total in custody: 266.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dwane Michael Root, 18, 3300 block of New York Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:45 a.m. Thursday, escape.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 32, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 5:38 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Kimbley Danette Guiden, 45, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Thursday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Brandon Darrell Jones, 29, 2200 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 9:24 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Cassandra Kay Abbott, 29, 1300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 9:33 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Stacey Eugene Peters, 52, 100 block of South East Street, Arcadia. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, child molest with penetration by someone older than 21 and two counts of child molest-fondling.
• David Lee Fields, 41, homeless. Booked 5:27 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
