JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Shane Breil, 33, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Ronald James Rose Jr., 28, homeless. Booked 5:07 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Charles Gregory Strons. Booked 7:50 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and carrying a handgun without a license,
• Craig Lawrence Wallace, 54, 1900 block of Southwood Road, Anderson. Booked 8:10 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Craig Alan Edwards, 35, 7600 block of West County Road 500 North, Frankton. Booked 8:51 p.m. Friday, battery on another person with bodily injury.
• Tyveon Bankhead, 20, 1500 block of West 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Austin Daniel Lancaste, 23, 700 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked 2:27 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 26, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:47 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Richard Allen Gallamore, 49, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 1:04 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Scott Stafford, 27, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Misty Marie Miller, 31, 600 block of East Sixth Avenue, Ingalls. Booked 1:58 p.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention.
