Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alex Rae Harris, 28, Atlanta. Booked at 10:22 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
• Jace Alexander Beeman, 20, Elwood. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
• James Robert Burton, 26, 2600 block of Chippewa Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Monday, probation violation and violation of community correction.
• Harrell Eugene Long Jr., 40, Tipton. Booked at 2:20 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Derek Kyle Givens, 34, 540 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Michael Andrew Jones, 29, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:51 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Lisa Darnell Portwood, 57, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 3:56 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Jermaine Rashan Brown, 30, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:42 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Jason Len Carter, 44, Alexandria. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Monday, violation of work release and violation of suspended sentence.
• Leo Dontalopaz Youngblood, 46, 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Monday, perjury and failure to appear.
• Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 29, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, return to county per court order and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Michael David Engle, 53, Albany. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Mark Christopher States, 29, Indianapolis. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Meagan Reese Brown, 30, 900 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent.
• Joseph Mitchel Seastrand, 40, Summitville. Booked at 6:21 p.m. Monday, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jonathan Jaim Shupe, 43, Noblesville. Booked at 6:34 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
• Marsh Loren Haddox, 47, Muncie. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
• Charles Christopher Morrow, 54, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
• Ryan David Devore, 38, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Monday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon Hofmann, 41, Elwood. Booked at 8:58 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
• Ceenan Ryan Ellis, 26, Alexandria. Booked at 10:50 p.m. Monday, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Joseph Craig Steele, 37, 900 block of Nursery Road, Anderson. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Lee Frazee, 53, Ashland, Ohio. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation, domestic battery and confinement.
• Johnnie Rayshawn Gosha Jr., 20, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Noah Aaron Jackson, 24, Westfield. Booked at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance.
• Carter Scott Waugh, 30, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
• Jacqueline Pauline Welsh-Peraza, 52, Alexandria. Booked at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Stephaniie Ranae Dowly, 32, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance.