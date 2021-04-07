Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michayla Lynnette Grace, 21, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 7:29 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 18, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Monday, shoplifting with a value up to $750, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and bond revocation.
• Mareeka Deonne Brown, 44, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Krista LeeAnn Mohler, 21, 4800 block of East Indiana 67, Chesterfield. Booked 3:52 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Robert Reed Myers Jr., 52, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:39 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Gary Lee McElfresh, 41, 1600 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts obstruction of justice, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, two counts operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment and two counts operator never licensed.
