Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tina Marie Pierce, 39, 400 block of East 19th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 38, Lapel, booked at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, hold for Hamilton County.
