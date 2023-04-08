Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rashard Levar Prude, 43, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Kalie Jo Lantz, 35, 3200 block of Highlander Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe and failure to appear.
April Lynn Eldridge, 46, Frankton, booked at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Morris Lee Thomas, 49, 1600 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Cody Wayne Vaughn, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community transition program.
Anelle Roxanne Johnson, 36, Alexandria, booked at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, theft, two counts of failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Cameron Timothy Bloyd, 30, 400 block of East 54th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Bryce Edward Carter, 26, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, sex offender violation of lifetime parole.
Michael Jaysun Ryle, 22, 3200 block of 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Lamont T. Streaty, 49, Muncie, booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, two counts of court commitment.
Tyler Ray Hurd, 34, Elwood, booked at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
James Allen Flippen, 46, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, two counts of court commitment.
Joshua Lee Bugby, 39, Summitville, booked at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation.
Anthony Lee Presley, 33, Elwood, booked at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of sanctions.
Austin David Regenold, 45, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, forgery, auto theft, theft and parole violation.
Richard Earl Pavan, 62, Elwood, booked at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Derrick Michael Zentz, 23, Indianapolis, booked at 12:35 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Robert Dewayne Tapscott, 34, Elwood, booked at 1:56 a.m. Friday, possession of a legend drug.
Techaun Onte Johnson, 28, 400 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:12 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.