Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 188, total in custody 266.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timotheus Emmanuel Duncan, 40, 5600 block of East Laurel Hall Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:30 p.m. Monday, child molest with penetration by someone older than 21.
• Johnnie Rayshawn Gosha Jr., 18, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brian Joseph Christlieb, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:50 p.m. Monday, parole violation.
• Jason Alan Garner, 40, 7800 block of South Pin Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:18 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• David Lee Butler, 35, 400 block of Enchanted drive, Anderson. Booked 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jonathon Allen Lewis, 22, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
