Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249; total in custody, 367.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Courtney Renee White, 27, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• William Joseph Renninger, 57, 5500 block of Scarlet Terrace, Anderson. Booked 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Talena Jaclene Lee, 48, 9900 block of South Ind. 13, Fortville. Booked 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Paul Amos Huddlestone, 42, first block of South Drive, Muncie. Booked 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry.
• Kasey Marie Lemmon, 41, 200 block of Murray Street, South Bend. Booked 12:05 a.m. Thursday, trafficking with an inmate.
• Stephen Matthew Terry, 34, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Brian Scott Russell, 27, 6300 block of North County Road 625 East, Mooreland. Booked 6:25 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.