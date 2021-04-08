Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 240, total in custody 292.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyrell Marquise Cole, 21, 200 block of Williams Street, Angola. Booked 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Michael Lee Vanhorn, 44, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Andreka Joenell Boyd, 35, 1600 block Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Stacey Myron Fuller Jr., 38, 2400 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Damian Scott Slayton, 26, 5300 block of West County Road 700 North, Frankton. Booked 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Tammara Marilyn Martinez, 54, 1600 block of Orchard Lane, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Drew Allen St Clair, 23, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Jason Anthony Mundy, 34, 2700 block South D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Luke Cameron Shrout, 28, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear, and three counts violation of work release.
• Richard Lee Domke Jr., 38, homeless. Booked 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jody Michelle Bahre, 47, 800 block of Spencer Street, Logansport. Booked 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Nicholas Dean Vernier, 42, 500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Edward Orson Jimenez, 58, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 36, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.