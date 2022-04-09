Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 230. Total in custody: 358.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Andria Renee Pilkington, 39, 9600 block of Bethel Avenue, Muncie. Booked 10:33 a.m. Thursday, two counts contempt of court.
• Joey Kent Wilson, 53, 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:25 p.m. Thursday, burglary.
• Debbie Ann Meadows, 48, 3400 block of South Home Avenue, Marion. Booked 2:44 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Barry Stephen Bogart, 55, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 4:01 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Lori Ann Harris, 59, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:13 p.m. Thursday, burglary.
• Julio Cesar Galindo-Montes, 31, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Adam-Joe Lastorm Hammers, 32, 1000 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 6:42 p.m. Thursday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, criminal mischief with less than $750 in damage, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Benjamin Joseph Gardner, 35, 3900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, burglary, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.
• Christopher Chad Eden, 40, 1200 block of Winesap Way, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Thursday, kidnapping, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14, interfering with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement.
• Kimberly Ann Moss, 34, 300 block of North Washington Street, Frankton. Booked 4:16 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Sherry Ann Dudley, 53, 900 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:41 a.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.