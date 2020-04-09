Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 186, total in custody 259.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Allen Morefield, 31, 17900 block of Pennington Road, Noblesville. Booked 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a child present and serious injury.
• Troy Allen Porter, 51, Plainfield. Booked 5 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
• Tommy Allen Graham, 50, 2900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and two counts of driving while suspended, prior.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 38, homeless. Booked 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Bryan Anthony Coons, 34, 1300 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of strangulation, two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of murder, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of carrying a handgun without a license.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 27, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury, domestic battery, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, driving while suspended infraction and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.