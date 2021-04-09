Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Barry Stephen Bogart, 54, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, possession and dealing of a Schedule II, III IV controlled substance and trafficking with an inmate.
• William Howard Mezick, 47, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a legend drug or precursor, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Gabriel Michael Gouvas, 54, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 42, 7200 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 5 p.m. failure to appear.
• Michael Ray Shelton, 50, 2200 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public official.
• Christian Alexander London, 23, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:41 a.m. Thursday, four counts failure to appear and two counts resisting law enforcement.
• Alyssa Renee Stevens, 19, 6200 block of Chadsworth Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:01 a.m. Thursday, identity deception and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather Renee Beach, 30, 600 block of East Lynda Lane, Muncie. Booked 1:17 a.m. Thursday, burglary and theft with a value up to $750.
• Lyndsay Chea Davis, 29, 8300 block of East County Road, Hagestown. Booked 2:22 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy Ryan Stefanatos, 41, 500 block of Ferry Street, Wabash. Booked 2:31 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Keith Aaron Wiggerly, 44, 2300 block of North Valley Drive, Muncie. Booked 5:03 a.m. Thursday, harassment and intimidation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.