Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 263. Total in custody: 225.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jonathan Craig Howey, 54, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:18 a.m. Thursday, operating with controlled substance in body; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• James Couch Jr., 48, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jourdyn Reanna Whipple, 21, 300 block of East Gilbert Street, Muncie. Booked 9:27 a.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Billy Joe Hughes Jr., 52, 900 block of Independence Drive, Elwood. Booked 10:31 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Kevin Lee Rudisill Jr., 25, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:51 a.m. Thursday, probation violation, theft, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Zechariah Luvante Simmons, 27, 3000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 12:08 p.m. Thursday, burglary, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000 and four counts of failure to appear.
• Brian Keith Chase, 53, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 2:27 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Heather Nadine Lynne Hoffman, 38, 400 block of Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:55 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Corey Dejuan Burks, 29, 1800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:26 p.m. Thursday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Bryan Travis McEntire, 43, 4600 block of East County Road 100 South, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Austin Jasiah E. James, 19, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, theft of a firearm and battery with bodily injury.
• Steven Thomas Gray, 33, 3700 block of County Road 950 South, Markleville. Booked 7:11 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation, violation of Adult Day Reporting and escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Lance William Tweedy, 38, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear and fraud.
• Johnny Keith Coffman, 40, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson. Booked 9:12 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cameron Joseph Ellerman, 25, 3600 block of Laurel Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Kennley Johnson, 39, 1400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Friday, two counts of violation of Community Corrections.
• Dustin James Carpenter, 22, 2700 block of Redbud Lane, Anderson. Booked 5:11 a.m. Friday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
