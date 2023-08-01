These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Darren Lee Williams, 37, Pendleton, booked at 11:48 a.m. Friday, two counts of theft.
Devin Deon Benford, 36, Edgewood, booked at 12:18 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
Rondal Duwayne Campbell, 43, Muncie, booked at 1:30 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Midas Ray Fields, 37, New Castle, booked at 3:32 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Philip James Lyons, 41, 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3:44 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 44, Markleville, booked at 3:51 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
James Allen Fippen, 47, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:57 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Erin Shanoah Simms, 44, 800 block of Prospect Street, Anderson, booked at 5:11 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Chelsea Rose Flowers, 33, Frankton, booked at 6:16 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of a syringe.
Gary Lee Hamby, 65, Frankton, booked at 7:45 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Timothy Allen Anderson, 65, Elwood, booked at 7:56 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Johnathan M. Simmons, 48, Noblesville, booked at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Justin Adam Martin, 41, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of identity deception and two counts of false informing.
Anthony Deon Smith, 34, 2300 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:37 p.m. Saturday, two counts of probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
Jeffrey O. Dautrich, 57, Middletown, booked at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and two counts of obstruction of justice.
Allen Kanye Stephens, 19, address unknown, booked at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Travis Lee Beasley, 42, Elwood, booked at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with no financial responsibility, probation violation, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.