Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daemauze Jaquan Red, 19, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court and intimidation.
Rashawn Montee Mackey, 29, Indiana Department of Corrections, booked at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, inmate in possession of a dangerous device, attempted murder, battery against a public safety official.
Antonyo Stephens Jr., 26, Plainfield, booked at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Kathleen Carmel Wellington, 34, Indianapolis, booked at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Tera Lynn Price, 26, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Travis Scott Riley, 30, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, confinement, battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
Kaylin D. Wells, 31, 900 block of Imy Lane, Anderson, booked at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of a dependent.
Donnie Quinn Sutton Jr., 40, 1800 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:44 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and parole violation.
Lamarius Daveon Jones, 18, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery to a pregnant family member.
Annastesia Nicole Fox, 32, Pendleton, booked at 2:51 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.