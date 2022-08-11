Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wade Turner Jackson Jr., 33, 1400 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 10:42 a.m. Monday, battery and strangulation.
Trenton Wade Patterson Sr., 47, Daleville, booked at 11 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Kyle Lawrence Williams, 18, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:38 a.m. Monday, two counts of unlawful carry of a handgun, dealing cocaine and criminal recklessness
Kenneth Michael Stevens, 40, Summitville, booked at 12:16 pm. Monday, violation of community sanctions.
Donald Clifford Wood, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 1:08 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Hailyana Justine Moles, 21, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:24 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
David Francis Elwood, 51, 100 block of South Park Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Devin Allen Blackshear, 18, Muncie, booked at 5:29 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness.
Jeffrey Lynn Young, 50, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 5:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Stacy Nicholas Oakes, 51, homeless, booked at 7:43 p.m. Monday, violation of day reporting.
Blake Lee Cochran, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 9:20 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a legend drug.
Dustin Michael Stover, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 9:31 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Benjamin Joseph Gardner, 36, 3900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 10:54 p.m. Monday, theft, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.
Tiffany Marie Smith, 29, 2500 block of East 6th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine and visiting a common nuisance.
Tyler James Davis, 27, 1500 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe.
