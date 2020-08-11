Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dana Jean Stewart, 38, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 11:31 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Chevyuno Quenton Jones, 33, 2200 block of Fountain Street, Anderson. Nooked 1:53 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, false informing, reporting and escape, failure to return to lawful detention.
• James Daniel Thompson, 38, 1800 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Marcus Allen Marsh, 44, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 p.m. Friday, intimidation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Cody Reed Pidcock, 32, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:08 p.m. Friday, theft with property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Katoria Renea Owens , 38, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Ronald Franklin Ford, 44, 6200 block of North County Road 400 West, Greenfield. Booked 6:54 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jason Kincaid Goins, 22, 6400 block of North County Road 425 East, Alexandria. Booked 8:22 a.m. Saturday, burglar/breaking and entering, battery and invasion of privacy.
• Charles Edward Bond, 36, 8300 block of West County Road 900 North, Elwood. Booked 1:59 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Haley Nicole Woodcock, 28, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Donell Keith Sloan, 42, 700 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Nathaniel Thomas Tomlin, 41, 600 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 41, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:06 p.m. Saturday, criminal conversion.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 32, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:23 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Linda Lu Burtron, 64, 600 block of Federal Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:16 p.m. Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Cynthia Lou Mullins, 47, 2300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:48 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 33, 2100 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 2 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Jeffery Lynn Weaver, 62, 3500 block of Inverness Boulevard, Carmel. Booked 4:17 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content higher than .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Steven Jay Hille, 43, homeless, Elwood. Booked 10:31 a.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 47, 200 block of East Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked 11:05 a.m. Sunday, criminal mischief.
• Gabriel Michael Gouvas, 53, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
• Earl Leroy Van Horn, 58, 1700 block of Cherry Street, Noblesville. Booked 4:49 p.m. Sunday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Amber Nicole Height, 36, 700 block of South 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:03 p.m. possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V substance; possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Jed A. Lefever, 43, 1800 block of North Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 9:40 p.m. Sunday, two counts of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 26, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 3:05 a.m. Monday, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
