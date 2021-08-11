Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246; total in custody, 329.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gary Ransom, 28, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Derrick Leroy Bowers, 38, 1200 block of West First Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:18 p.m. Friday, two counts contempt of court.
• Jordan Matthew Montague, 28, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:27 p.m. Friday, two counts contempt of court, violation of suspended sentence, resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Kimmerly Michelle Stewart, 55, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:29 p.m. Friday, theft of a firearm, intimidation and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Dakota James Jones, 22, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kristina Marie Hager-Marcure, 27, 1400 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:12 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Sierra Daymonette Wilson, 35, 100 block of Presidente Trail, Indianapolis. Booked 7:47 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Bryanna L. Cross, 30, 5800 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:11 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Donnie Ray Stephens, 41, 1700 block of Sparrow Court, Brownsburg. Booked 9:37 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 20, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:56 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 42, 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 6:01 a.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• William Floyd Thompson, 33, 600 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 10:25 a.m. Saturday, burglary and resisting law enforcement.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 25, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:58 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• William Ray Rothel, 35, 3200 block of North County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 2:21 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Tyrone Staples, 60, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Cassandra Renae Shumway-Russell, 31, 9100 block of South County Road 300 East, Markleville. Booked 7:17 p.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Richard Warren Lacy, 37, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:51 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of syringe; obstruction of justice; possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler James Quitman Brown, 25, homeless. Booked 4:32 p.m. Sunday, two counts violation of Drug Court, false identity statement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kristen Leigh Zeis Holbrook, 29, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:27 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a suspension within 10 years.
• Megan Nichole Davidson, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 25, 900 block of South Hudson Street, Sheridan. Booked 7:40 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and two counts criminal contempt of court.
