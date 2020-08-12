Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 233, total in custody 264.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Ryan Blakeley, 40, 700 block of West Van Buren Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:31 a.m. Monday, child solicitation.
• Daniel A. Flores, 21, 800 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:38 p.m. Monday, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan Eugene Clark Tallman, 24, 12500 block of County Road 350 South, Anderson. Booked 2:11 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• James Ashley Herriman, 45, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 3:26 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 41, homeless. Booked 4:49 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Sharon Elaine Trueblood, 51, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and escape.
• Garrick Adair McClead, 47, 4200 block of West County Road 1000 North, Alexandria. Booked 7:58 p.m. Monday, battery with a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Shalee Anne Mottweiler, 25, 1200 block of south B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:18 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 41, 7200 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 8:49 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 27, 5300 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:34 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and violation of Community Corrections.
• Austin Dean Ashbaugh, 21, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
• Caleb Andrew Hughes, 24, 400 block of North Sixth Street, Elwood. Booked 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
