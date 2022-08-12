Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 241. Total in custody: 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Lee Fields, 44, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 a.m. Aug. 3, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nasef Samir Guindy, 48, 13900 block of Meadow Lake Drive, Fishers. Booked 11:58 a.m. Aug. 3, auto parts theft.
• Dakota James Jones, 23, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 p.m. Aug. 3, two counts resisting law enforcement.
• Stephano Lee Agnew, 39, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Aug. 3, failure to appear.
• Brandon James Estes, 42, 5200 block of Sweetwater Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:40 p.m. Aug. 3, violation of pre-trial release.
• Elizabeth Carolin Perez, 30, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:25 p.m. Aug. 3, failure to appear.
• Jesse Ray Jones, 30, 5200 block of Sweetwater Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:33 p.m. Aug. 3, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Scott Wood, 47, 1900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:53 a.m. Aug. 4, domestic battery.
• Rashad Olauwon Broadnax, 32, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:07 a.m. Aug. 4, criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Jerry Duane Stephenson, 31, 1900 block of East U.S. 36, Markleville. Booked 8:47 a.m. Aug. 4, confinement and domestic battery.
• Anthony Rosbury, 27, 600 block of East Washington Street, Upland. Booked 10:18 a.m. Aug. 4, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Marissa Nicole Swyler, 27, 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 11:06 a.m. Aug. 4, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Wesley Dewayne Everett, 24, homeless. Booked 2:44 p.m. Aug. 4, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Kevin Robert Martin, 39, 1600 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 7:25 p.m. Aug. 4, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mackenzie Evelyn Dowler, 21, 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:38 p.m. Aug. 4, possession of methamphetamine and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Mark William Dietzen, 55, 2000 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Aug. 4, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan David Devore, 38, 800 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:26 p.m. Aug. 4, failure to appear.
• Roger Dale Shreve, 63, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:07 p.m. Aug. 4, failure to appear and violation of suspended sentence.
• Britta Ann Masterson, 35, 15200 block of North County Road 150 East, Eaton. Booked 1:52 a.m. Aug. 5, violation of probation.
• Michael Douglas Wilmoth, 37, 15200 block of North County Road 150 East, Eaton. Booked 1:58 a.m. Aug. 5, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Christina M. Williams, 44, 5600 block of Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 8:15 a.m. Aug. 5, neglect of dependent.
• Steven L. Bragg Jr., 41, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:20 a.m. Aug. 5, neglect of dependent.
• Shadai Chevone Jones, 31, 2700 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:37 a.m. Aug. 5, robbery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 42, 300 block of West North Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 a.m. Aug. 5, violation of suspended sentence.
• Tyquinn Eddiemac Armstrong, 25, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Aug. 5, robbery and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Toni Michelle Brookins, 43, 11400 block of Prairie Lakes Boulevard, Noblesville. Booked 10:24 a.m. Aug. 5, invasion of privacy.
• Amanda June Fields, 34, 1900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 10:28 a.m. Aug. 5, neglect of dependent.
• Carl Roy Webb Boards, 42, 1600 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Aug. 5, murder, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.
• Christina Marie Hawkins, 36, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Aug. 5, child molest and neglect of a dependent.
• Sabrina Lynn Cline, 40, 1500 block of South R Street, Elwood. Booked 5:16 p.m. Aug. 5, violation of probation.
• Brandon Wayne Ferguson, 40, 2100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:23 p.m. Aug. 5, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Wade Davis, 29, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:26 p.m. Aug. 5, violation of probation and invasion of privacy.
• Brock Michael Bracken, 22, 9000 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:45 p.m. Aug. 5, domestic battery.
• David Tilton Trueblood, 58, 200 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 11:16 p.m. Aug. 5, public intoxication.