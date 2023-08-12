Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jacque Alan Applegate, 51, Muncie, booked at 9:38 a.m. Thursday, theft.
Amanda Jo Burk, 33, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 11:09 a.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Deonte Lamar Sutton, 27, 1800 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
Leslie Ann Gray, 43, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, battery and official misconduct.
Jamarius Tywon Fuller, 24, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, driving with a suspended license, probation violation, nonsupport of a dependent and failure to appear.
Thomas Matthew Opie, 34, Muncie, booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, battery and official misconduct.
Garry Lee Jolliff, 38, Alexandria, booked at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, stalking, invasion of privacy, two counts of probation violation.
Michael Guy Johns, 41, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, violation of drug court.
Jose R. Hernandez, 38, Pinson, Alabama, booked at 4:46 p.m. Thursday, nonsupport of a dependent and contempt of court.
Mitchell Cole Turschman, 39, Summitville, booked at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
Jerry William Anderson Jr., 42, 700 block of University Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 6:06 p.m. Thursday, manufacturing methamphetamine and probation violation.
Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 39, Alexandria, booked at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe and two counts of probation violation.
Derek Daray Dehart, 39, Elwood, booked at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.