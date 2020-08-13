Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 255.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Eugene Green, 35, 5500 block of Chisholm Trail, Beech Grove. Booked 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Ashley Faye Likens, 31, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Nathan Lee Moss, 35, 300 block of North Washington Street, Frankton. Booked 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jeremy Alex Morris, 27, 1003 East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Re-entry Court.
• Shawn Andrew Fox, 45, 2000 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Lee Moore, 35, 11700 block of North County Road 100 east, Alexandria. Booked 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and confinement.
• Johnnie Rayshawn Gosha Jr., 18, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and criminal recklessness.
• Jerrian Tyree Nunn, 20, 2200 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction.
• Mileke Jamall Austin, 25, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Michael Lee Fort McVey, 34, 3600 block of Church Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Dejuan Wilson, 37, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin Allen Feider, 23, 1100 block of Whitemore Street, Anderson. Booked 4:02 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sydney Faye Tucker, 21, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
