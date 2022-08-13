Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Aug. 6 through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dede Sebatware, 36, 10900 block of Mansfield Way, Ingalls. Booked 4:33 a.m. Aug. 6, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Michael Maxwell, 52, homeless. Booked 6:24 a.m. Aug. 6, violation of work release and sex offender failing to possess an Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• Jason Lee Vega, 37, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:20 p.m. Aug. 6, four counts failure to appear.
• Shelly Ann Reed, 47, 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:34 p.m. Aug. 6, criminal mischief resulting in damage less than $750.
• Maceo G. Smith, 28, 200 block of Wellington, South Bend. Booked 9 p.m. Aug. 6, two counts residential entry.
• Kenneth Lee Welsh, 26, 900 block of Eighth Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:17 p.m. Aug. 6, two counts domestic battery, two counts resisting law enforcement and two counts disorderly conduct.
• Alan Applebaum, 44, 15400 block of Tabert Court, Fortville. Booked 11:19 p.m. Aug. 6, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction(s).
• Timothy R. Russell, 36, 1300 block of Woodward Street, Lapel. Booked 11:23 p.m. Aug. 6, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction for battery against same family or member.
• Kyle Duane Welsh, 27, 900 block of East Eighth Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:41 p.m. Aug. 6, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Tracey Lynn Claus, 53, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tyrone Darius Haynes, 27, 600 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:36 a.m. Sunday, robbery.
• John Marlin Johnson, 54, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 6:26 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• DeCarlo Dion Boards, 27, STOP Program, Plainfield. Booked 7:33 a.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction.
• Linda Lorene-Elizabeth Schrier, 29, 3600 block of Beluga Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:17 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Morgan Cynthia Walker, 29, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 2:56 p.m. Sunday, four counts failure to appear.
• Brandon E. Durbin, 20, 2300 block of Deer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:30 p.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Adam James Ross, 30, 2100 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:48 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of probation.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 25, 200 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 11:25 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Johnathon David Pitts, 37, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Haley Nicole Wykoff, 26, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 1:32 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Anthony Nicholas Milazzo, 26, 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:48 a.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.
• Amber Nicole Smith, 39, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Wade Turner Jackson Jr., 33, 1400 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Trenton Wade Patterson Sr., 47, 14300 block of West Wayne Street, Daleville. Booked 11 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
• Kyle Lawrence Williams, 18, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:38 a.m. Monday, unlawful carrying of a handgun, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction and criminal recklessness.
• Kenneth Michael Stevens, 40, 14400 block of North Indiana 9, Summitville. Booked 12:16 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Donald Clifford Wood, 27, 3800 block of Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:08 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Hailyana Justine Moles, 21, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:24 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Devin Allen Blackshear, 18, 10700 block of South County Road 700 East, Muncie. Booked 5:29 p.m. Monday, criminal; recklessness/shooting a firearm where people are likely to gather.
• Jeffery Lynn Young, 50, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Stacy Nichole Oakes, 51, homeless. Booked 7:43 p.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Blake Lee Cochran, 31, 6200 block of Brookville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 9:20 p.m. Monday, possession of legend drug or precursor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Benjamin Joseph Gardner, 36, 3900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:54 p.m. Monday, theft with a value up to $750 from a motor vehicle and failure to appear.