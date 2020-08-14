Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 262.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 33, 9900 block of South 400 West, Pendleton. Booked 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Benjamin Garrett Stroud, 41, 700 block of Geeting Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Craig Cook, 43, 5700 block of South 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Walter Patrick Young, 59, 3100 block of North Centennial Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Marcus Lajuane Fields, 46, 1100 block of Malibu Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a conviction of a criminal offense.
• Justin Edward Coots, 30, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Lee Barker, 37, 800 block of South 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Timothy Scott Fox, 54, 20 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Alan Eugene Howard, 60, 1300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jorge L Garcia, 6300 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 1:43 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Kaegen James Crisher, 24, 5300 block of West Keller Road, Muncie. Booked 3:26 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amber Rochelle Watson, 41, 1800 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Trondo Lamon Humphrey, 41, 3600 block of Bancroft Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:53 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, strangulation and intimidation.
