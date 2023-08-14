These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
John Johnson Lanier, 25, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:52 p.m. Friday, theft, parole violation and hold for in-home detention.
Tyler Matthew Ward, 38, Indiana Department of Correction, booked at 3:03 p.m. Friday, probation violation and parole violation.
Tina Renee Shelton, 49, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 3:09 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of sanctions.
Kevin Lamon Brown Jr., 20, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 5:34 p.m. Friday, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
Jessica Ann Leisure, 43,100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:07 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of sanctions.
Ricky Eugene Stansberry Sr., 61, Frankton, booked at 10:21 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Kelly Nkolie Raible, 42, 2100 block of East 59th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of probation violation.
James Kevin Chatman, 48, Alexandria, booked at 1:14 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed and failure to appear.
Cody Michael Short, 29, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and resisting law enforcement.
Shawn Thomas Calhoun, 50, Elwood, booked at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony Capone Rivera, 27, Markleville, booked at 5:46 a.m. Saturday, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, unlawful carry of a handgun, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael Edward Doss, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 12:49 p.m. Saturday, auto theft, two counts of theft and parole violation.
Kyle Mason Hughes, 26, Pendleton, booked at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, false identity statement and failure to appear.
Amanda Rae Stabler, 32, 1600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of violation of drug court and resisting law enforcement.
Jon Douglas Cole, 53, Elwood, booked at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
Dominic Lehman, 37, Atlanta, booked at 4:41 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
Brandon Scott Earlywine, 30, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
Michelle Marie Payne, 37, Elwood, booked at 1:24 a.m. Monday, probation violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Martin Martinez, 41, 200 block of East 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:47 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.