Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 231. Total in custody: 246.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kylie L. Maroney, 35, 900 block of North Armstrong, Kokomo. Booked 10:27 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Miles Andrew Koomler, 29, 700 block of Mood Road, Plainfield. Booked 9:17 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license, seriously violent felon in possession of a handgun and altered gun identification.
• Ryan Keith Brown, 49, first block of East Birch Street, Orestes. Booked 12:17 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:23 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Duane Thomas Hurst, 40, 6900 block of South County Road 300 West, Pendleton. Booked 4:13 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Martha Ann Young, 52, 200 block of South Nursey Road, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Joshua Matthew Trenton Isbell, 31, 2000 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson. Booked 9:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jennifer Kathleen Cartmel, 36, 500 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:39 p.m. Thursday, burglary/breaking and entering.
• Mason Douglas Bannon, 21, 5000 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 11:17 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 42, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:33 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and battery with bodily injury.
