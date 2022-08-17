Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230; total in custody, 342.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Aug. 9 through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tiffany Marie Smith, 29, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 a.m. Aug. 9, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances/paraphernalia.
• Tyler James Davis, 27, 1500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:54 a.m. Aug. 9, two counts resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; two counts possession of syringe; two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; two counts maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; two counts obstruction of justice; two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body; two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Clark Allen Cummins, 56, 300 block of Channel View Drive, Warsaw. Booked 1:43 p.m. Aug. 9, habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Devon Jacob Edwards Ulrey, 28, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:56 p.m. Aug. 9, failure to appear.
• Anthony Lee Thornberry, 41, 1800 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:57 p.m. Aug. 9, contempt of court.
• Mark Alan Watts, 62, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 3:54 a.m. Aug. 10, failure to appear.
• Hunter Reed Rickenbach, 27, 100 block of Pearl Street, Trafalgar. Booked 5 a.m. Aug. 10, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley Rachel Likens, 31, 7800 block of West County Road 400 North, Frankton. Booked 5:27 a.m. Aug. 10, possession of syringe.
• Mickel Shane Fuller, 28, 1900 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Aug. 10, two counts failure to appear and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Ashli Taylor Jensen, 28, 1800 block of Lakeside Drive, Franklin. Booked 11:39 a.m. Aug. 10, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kaylee Marie Gooding, 35, 500 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:17 p.m. Aug. 10, nonsupport of dependent and contempt of court, child support.
• Dylan Michael Saul, 29, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked 1:55 p.m. Aug. 10, violation of community sanctions.
• Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 38, 100 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:27 p.m. Aug. 10, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler Colin Arnold, 29, 3700 block of Tulip Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jamon Raymon Campbell, 27, 6700 block of Caribe Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:56 p.m. Aug. 10, contempt of court.
• Kristin Elaine Furnish, 37, 1300 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Aug. 10, three counts failure to appear and two counts contempt of court, child support.
• Adrien Lynn Runyan, 40, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Aug. 10, violation of pretrial release.
• Luis Angel Melgal, 2600 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Thursday, rape.