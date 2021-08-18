Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 255; total in custody 328.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyle Lee Davis, 29, 200 block of Freedom Way, Anderson. Booked 7:17 a.m. Friday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and confinement.
• Brandon Scott Widger, 25, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a value up to $750, battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:31 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Alexandria Sue Gaskill, 35, 1500 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:05 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Amber Nicole Warren, 37, 1500 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:31 p.m. Friday, two counts possession of syringe, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany Nichole James, 31, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 1:56 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
• Garon Scott Cooper, 54, 4400 block of South County Road 100 East, Anderson. Booked 9:05 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Ayanna Dapri Rudd, 22, 1600 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:14 p.m. Friday, criminal mischief with damage up to $750 and battery with bodily injury on someone younger than 14 or with a mental of physical disability or an endangered adult.
• Todd Michael Gill, 59 , 7500 block of North County Road 200 East, Alexandria. Booked 2:17 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Ailexis Manyouna Smith, 21, 1700 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:24 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Alexis Riley Aynes, 19, 1900 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:34 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Scott Wade McCune, 58, 14200 block of North County Road 375 East, Summitville. Booked 7:07 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator; obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and resisting law enforcement.
• Dana Jean Stewart, 40, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 8:24 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jamie Frances Pisano, 44, 100 block of West Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Mitchell Steven Brown, 36, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:52 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Keshon Johnson, 19, 3200 block of Greenbriar Road, Anderson. Booked 1:11 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Angela Lynn Stewart, 49, 2800 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 6:36 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Fredrick Edward Merritt, 57, 2800 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 7:09 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 42, 200 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 9:15 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass and domestic battery.
• June Niccole Huff, 41, first block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Djeon Markese Love, 24, 1700 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 11:51 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Melissa Erin Morados, 37, 500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:39 a.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Brian Mitchell Fisher, 48, 4400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Timothy Edward Kates, 40, 2400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:14 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Teresa Jo Howerton, 50, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:22 a.m. Sunday, theft/pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jeffrey Ray Williams, 20, 4800 block of Oakhurst Place, Indianapolis. Booked 12:35 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
