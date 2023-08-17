These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Roger Andrew McDonald, 63, homeless, booked at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Ashna Nicole Clark, 31, Alexandria, booked at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Deshawn Loran Smith, 37, 2200 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Cory Allen Wilson, 43, Alexandria, booked at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender and leaving scene of a property damage accident.
Melissa Lou Fannin, 43, Hartford City, booked at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine, prescription fraud and false informing.
Jeremy Matthew Alexander, 35, Alexandria, booked at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 30, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, murder, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, robbery, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Jacqueline Daniella Nunn, 33, 1400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 1:22 a.m. Thursday, escape, violation of sanctions and violation of in-home detention.
Jerome Haynes Jr., 31, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 4 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of a dependent, false identity statement and failure to appear.