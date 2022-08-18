Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Aug. 11. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel C. Lawrence, 25, 500 block of North Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 12:06 a.m. Aug. 11, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• John Cary Nunn, 55, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 12:08 p.m. Aug. 11, violation of suspended sentence.
• Wesley Aaron Moore, 33, 200 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:52 p.m. Aug. 11, failure to appear.
• Nathaniel Warren Lee, 32, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3 p.m. Aug. 11, violation of probation, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Taqunia Maria Moore, 42, 2300 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:01 p.m. Aug. 11, failure to appear.
• Tara Renee Maxwel, 39, 6200 block of South 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 3:36 p.m. Aug. 11, failure to appear, possession of syringe, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and giving a false report on the commission of a crime.
• Valerie Ann Elder 34, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:59 p.m. Aug. 11, fraud, identity deception and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Cody Allen Hughes, 34, 3200 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 5:50 p.m. Aug. 11, nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction and nonsupport of a dependent.
• Cassie Shandrea Rogers, 28, 1500 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Aug. 11, failure to appear.
• Courtney Rene Kirk, 36, 300 block of Main Street, Summitville. Booked 7:38 p.m. Aug. 11, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• James Ryan Butler, 28, 500 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:52 p.m. Aug. 11, failure to appear.
• Jacob Michael Hodge, 25, 100 block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 8:53 p.m. Aug. 11, violation of probation.
• Cheyanne Deniece Rogers, 23, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Aug. 11, domestic battery.
• Rebecca A. Whisler, 33, 2500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 10:11 p.m. Aug. 11, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18.