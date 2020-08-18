Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 231, total in custody 261.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy Calvin Sosbe, 78, 800 block of 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 10:23 a.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury.
• Teon Jamell Carter, 31, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 a.m. Friday, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Holly Michelle Childers, 37, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Ciara Boyd, 31, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 52, homeless. Booked 5:33 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Betty Atkins, 54, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:39 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tye'Rell Le'Mar Brown, 20, 2500 block of North Jefferson Circle, Marion. Booked 6:42 p.m. Friday, intimidation.
• Kelli Ann Bullock, 49, 4500 block of Maldenhair Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:50 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mitchell L. Smith, 38, 1700 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Friday, theft; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brian David Coles Jr., 29, 2500 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 1 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Margaret Louise Blackburn, 53, 5800 block of Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:31 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy Robert Raper, 19, 1000 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Tommy Allen Graham, 51, 2900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 8:43 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy Max Bloom, 63, 200 block of Riverwood Drive, Noblesville. Booked 12:26 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mardia Tonya Earving, 29, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, Kokomo. Booked 9:19 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct and battery.
• Timothy Max Bloom, 25, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:10 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers younger than 18 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Willie James Ford, 54, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:36 p.m. Saturday, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm
• James Anthony Bird, 45, 800 block of Est Pleasant Run Parkway, Indianapolis. Booked 12:40 a.m. Sunday, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
• Cody Matthew Tedder, 34, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 a.m. Sunday, burglary/breaking and entering and invasion of privacy.
• Xavier Roman Cortez, 26, 1400 block of East Eight Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Toriono Terrell Johnson, 42, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Sunday, attempted murder, criminal reckless ness and seriously violent felon in possession of firearm.
• Levi Harley Kirk, 24, 2000 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:36 p.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, abandonment/neglect of a vertebrate animal, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy, residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime, theft, burglary, battery with bodily injury and violation of probation.
• Amanda Susan Grogg, 33, 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:35 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Haley Marie Carson , 23, 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 1:39 a.m., two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Michael Anthony Long , 38, 200 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. Monday, child solicitation.
• Heather Renae Willits, 38, 14000 block of Hearthwood Drive, Fishers. Booked 5:53 a.m., operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
