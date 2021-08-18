Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246; total in custody, 321.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Edward Coots, 31, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:13 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Austin Jasiah E. James, 20, 2000 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked noon Monday, failure to appear.
• Michael Barron Dimas, 29, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Monday, sex offender registration violation.
• Michael James McGuire, 36, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 2:53 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Rebecca Elizabeth Shackelford, 43, 1300 block of Equestrian Way, Frankfort, Kentucky. Booked 4:02 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Eugene Calabria, 28, 1200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:43 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Zackery Duane White, 37, 1000 block of Utica Charleston Road, Jeffersonville. Booked 5:41 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Jaysson Michael Duane Streaty, 32, 5300 block of Kristin Place, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• James Matthew Rowe, 41, 5200 block of North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:09 p.m. Monday, residential entry.
• Michael Anthony Mauck, 50, 3900 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 8:31 p.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jeramy A. Conn, 42, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 9:35 p.m. Monday, obstruction of justice; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; controlled substances; possession of paraphernalia; and operator never licensed.
• Homer Alex Parmar, 36, 300 block of Park Avenue, New Castle. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, sex offender failing to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• Brittany Eileen Parmar, 30, 7400 block of Combs Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
