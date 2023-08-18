These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Eric Joseph Pieper, 32, Muncie, booked at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Samantha Kay Cline, 2, 1400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Eugene Hood, 40, 4000 block of Ridgeview Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Marissa Ann Hogue, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, forgery and identity deception.
Clifton H. Prowell, 36, Lapel, booked at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Matthew Harold Thomas Davis, 33, Elwood, booked at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, probation violation, violation of sanctions and failure to appear.
Austin Tyler Sanner, 25, Fortville, booked at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and violation of sanctions.
Melinda Sue Ousley, 33, Elwood, booked at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, two counts of neglect of a dependent and two counts of assisting a criminal.
Danielle Marie Shrock, 43, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 2:05 a.m. Friday, possession of a syringe and two counts of failure to appear.
Elyse Christine Cashen, 35, address unknown, booked at 3:29 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.