Jaiil Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Aug. 12 through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ashlee Kayla Pierce, 38, 3200 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:59 a.m. Aug. 12, theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Robert Lee Simmons,36, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:32 pm. Aug. 12, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 50, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Aug. 12, violation of probation.
• Alicia Jo Dunn, 44, 4000 block of West County Road 1650 North, Summitville. Booked 6:03 p.m. Aug. 12, domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste.
• Dennis Wayne Swigeart, 47, 1500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Aug. 12, failure to appear.
• Ernest F. Stanley III, 49, 100 block of South Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 2:07 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Patricia Ann Alcantar, 41, 100 block of South Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Theron M. Vaughn, 38, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 4:15 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jennifer L. Jones, 48, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:45 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and theft/pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Brandon Lee Price, 36, 4700 block of New Columbus Road, Anderson. Booked 1:32 p.m. Saturday, eight counts failure to appear and violation of work release.
• Kreg David Noel, 37, 2600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:16 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, auto theft and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Billy Joe Dean Jr., 40, 2100 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:19 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Tyrone Johnson Jr., 28, 1600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Brent Edward Ward, 48, 1500 block of Thomaswood Trail, Indianapolis. Booked 8:31 p.m. Saturday, two counts public intoxication.
• Timothy D. Elsten II, 34, 1100 block of Greenbriar Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:24 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Shaquille Lamar Swain, 28, 700 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:16 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with bodily injury against a family or household member younger than 14, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Ronnie Lee Sloan, 36, 1700 block of Morton Street, Lafayette. Booked 1:27 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Gordon Lee Wilson Jr., 49, 6500 block of Bluegrass Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:42 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support; invasion of privacy; and contempt of court.
• Hugo Ramirez Tlahuix, 33, 6000 block of New Columbus Road, Markleville. Booked 4:04 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Christina Louise Stoops, 38, 1500 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 4:57 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Rachel Ann Cutsinger, 40, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:44 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Ronald Lee Gene Jarvis, 33, 700 block of East19th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Sunday, residential entry.
• Nathan Riley Moctezuma, 26, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:49 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Vincent Showecker, 45, 6400 block of Surrey Court, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Sunday, two counts violation of Drug Court.